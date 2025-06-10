Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,717 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial set a $65.00 price target on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Fortune Brands Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.17.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $52.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $90.54.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.33%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.