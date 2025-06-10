Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 2,645 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 487.2% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 4.2%

NYSE:BAM opened at $55.09 on Tuesday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $37.29 and a fifty-two week high of $62.61. The stock has a market cap of $88.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.38.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 81.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 124.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. HSBC raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.15.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

