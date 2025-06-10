Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 287 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 20.5% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $232,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIDU. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Nomura cut Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.82.

Baidu Trading Up 3.3%

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $88.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.75. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.71 and a fifty-two week high of $116.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

