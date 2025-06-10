Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 72 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,329 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 189 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $237.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $270.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.18 and a fifty-two week high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 34.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.68.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

