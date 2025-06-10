Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 93 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1,266.7% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DTE opened at $133.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.96. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $108.40 and a twelve month high of $140.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.93.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

