Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,286,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6,562.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 35,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 35,436 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 171.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of LBRDK opened at $93.63 on Tuesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $49.38 and a 1-year high of $104.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.19.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 78.07%. The business had revenue of $256.00 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

