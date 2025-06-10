Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,112 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in América Móvil by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in América Móvil by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in América Móvil by 36,692.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 149,707 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at $1,386,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 93,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 18,705 shares during the period. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of América Móvil from $17.60 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of América Móvil from $17.30 to $13.70 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

NYSE AMX opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average of $15.12.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). América Móvil had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

