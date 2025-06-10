GB Sciences (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. GB Sciences shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 9,740 shares traded.
GB Sciences, Inc, a phytomedical research and biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of plant-based medicines. The company offers cannabinoid-inspired medicines and complex therapeutic mixtures for the prescription drug market. Its intellectual property covers a range of medical conditions and programs in pre-clinical animal stage for Parkinson's disease, neuropathic pain, chronic pain, COVID-related cytokine release syndrome, depression/anxiety, and cardiovascular therapeutic programs.
