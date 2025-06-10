GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in GE Vernova by 9.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in GE Vernova by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in GE Vernova by 36.3% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in GE Vernova by 96.1% in the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Baird R W raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial set a $440.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. New Street Research set a $380.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $427.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $405.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.78.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

GEV stock opened at $480.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $392.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.82. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.01 and a fifty-two week high of $500.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.40, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.97.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Articles

