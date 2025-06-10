Global Financial Private Client LLC Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 0.9% of Global Financial Private Client LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total value of $6,741,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,044 shares in the company, valued at $27,104,752.08. This trade represents a 19.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,255,320 shares of company stock valued at $172,680,419. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.66.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $142.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.13, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

