Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Graham were worth $10,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GHC. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Graham by 20.6% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Graham by 128,013.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,465,000 after purchasing an additional 19,202 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Graham in the 4th quarter worth $1,517,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Graham by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Graham by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Graham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Graham Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE:GHC opened at $946.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $934.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $928.84. Graham Holdings has a one year low of $683.00 and a one year high of $1,015.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $11.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.29 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Graham had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 4.86%.

Graham Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 17th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.05%.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

