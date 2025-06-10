Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 292 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,781 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 477 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.2%

CTSH stock opened at $80.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $63.79 and a 12 month high of $90.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

