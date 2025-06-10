Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,496 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President John P. Mullen sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total value of $432,285.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 164,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,829,438.50. This trade represents a 1.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at $63,097,204.50. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,671 shares of company stock worth $5,592,148 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $231.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

NYSE:GWRE opened at $257.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 714.86, a PEG ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.87. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.90 and a fifty-two week high of $263.20.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $293.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.40 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

