Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $213,000 Stock Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 31,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 79,173 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.75. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $36.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $583.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.48 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GIII shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

