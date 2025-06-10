Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $226,000 Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $63.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.80. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $66.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.84 and a 200-day moving average of $51.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Etsy had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. The business had revenue of $651.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ETSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

Insider Activity at Etsy

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $72,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,813.28. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $69,745.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $28,593.60. This represents a 70.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,418 shares of company stock valued at $11,234,192. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Etsy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

