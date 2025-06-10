Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $248,000 in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,587,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,140,000 after buying an additional 22,856,757 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,656,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,564,000 after buying an additional 14,473,054 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 21,219,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,579,000 after buying an additional 8,363,192 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $197,819,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,602,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,561,000 after buying an additional 5,646,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 14,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $496,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,952.64. This trade represents a 18.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $395,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,511 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,382.12. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 698,500 shares of company stock valued at $23,591,400. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.6%

KDP opened at $32.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.07. The firm has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Argus initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

View Our Latest Report on Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.