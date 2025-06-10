Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Makes New $240,000 Investment in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,890 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 804.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 1,226.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $36.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.61. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $43.86. The company has a market cap of $874.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

First Mid Bancshares Announces Dividend

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $85.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.29 million. Research analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on FMBH. Stephens reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their target price on First Mid Bancshares from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Mid Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company’s loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Featured Articles

