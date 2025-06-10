Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 4,690.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 297,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,344,000 after buying an additional 291,442 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 70,410.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 282,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,996,000 after buying an additional 281,640 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,078,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 670.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 231,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,380,000 after buying an additional 201,841 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Zen raised shares of PriceSmart from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st.

PSMT stock opened at $108.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.51 and a 12 month high of $109.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.47.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 12.29%. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 550 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.74, for a total transaction of $54,857.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,825,400.92. The trade was a 0.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 390 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total transaction of $40,084.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,279 shares in the company, valued at $953,695.62. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,273. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

