Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,003 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DHI Group were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in DHI Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in DHI Group by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 17,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,449 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DHI Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in DHI Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in DHI Group by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 681,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get DHI Group alerts:

DHI Group Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of DHX stock opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. DHI Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.94 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHI Group ( NYSE:DHX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. DHI Group had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $32.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of DHI Group in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

View Our Latest Research Report on DHI Group

About DHI Group

(Free Report)

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.