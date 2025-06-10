Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in Honeywell International by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 22,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 12,969 shares during the last quarter. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 89,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,235,000 after buying an additional 10,092 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $435,786,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $227.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $145.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.36 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.06.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.14.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

