Howard Financial Services LTD. Purchases 3,662 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.2% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at $55,997,190.40. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,255,320 shares of company stock valued at $172,680,419. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $142.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Arete Research raised NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.66.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.