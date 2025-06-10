HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 69.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 5,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in HSBC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $701,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HSBC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $664,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in HSBC by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HSBC shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $60.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $61.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.73.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

