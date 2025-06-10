Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) EVP Ansa Sekharan Sells 99,348 Shares of Stock

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 99,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $2,399,254.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 391,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,809.85. This trade represents a 20.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:INFA opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. Informatica Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $31.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 805.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $403.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.14 million. Informatica had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Informatica Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Informatica by 126,639.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,369,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,889,000 after acquiring an additional 10,361,617 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Informatica by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,127,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,197 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Informatica by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,844,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,023 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Informatica in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,108,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Informatica by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,155,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,111,000 after buying an additional 1,591,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on INFA. Scotiabank upped their price target on Informatica from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Informatica in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Informatica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Informatica from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Informatica from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Informatica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.46.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

