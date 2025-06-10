Innovex International, Inc. (NYSE:INVX) Position Increased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Innovex International, Inc. (NYSE:INVX – Free Report) by 4,743.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,955 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Innovex International were worth $6,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovex International during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovex International by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 47,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 8,008 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovex International during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Innovex International during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovex International by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 30,402 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovex International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on INVX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Innovex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Innovex International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Innovex International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th.

Innovex International Trading Up 2.8%

Innovex International stock opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.79. Innovex International, Inc. has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $19.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.80.

Innovex International (NYSE:INVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $240.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.73 million. Innovex International had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 12.31%.

About Innovex International

(Free Report)

Innovex International, Inc engages in the provision of solutions for both onshore and offshore applications within the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on September 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Humble, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovex International, Inc. (NYSE:INVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.