Insider Selling: Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL) CFO Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) CFO Jeremy Fox-Geen sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $5,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 320,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,870.30. This represents a 38.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Circle Internet Group Stock Performance

NYSE CRCL opened at $115.25 on Tuesday.

About Circle Internet Group

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

