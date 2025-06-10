Insider Selling: Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CTO Sells 55,000 Shares of Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.53, for a total transaction of $3,989,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,548,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,526,141.33. The trade was a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Chi Fung Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 5th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 59,641 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $4,470,689.36.

On Friday, May 2nd, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $2,641,100.00.

On Monday, April 28th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $2,362,250.00.

On Tuesday, April 22nd, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $2,020,700.00.

On Wednesday, April 16th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total value of $2,050,950.00.

On Thursday, April 10th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $2,132,900.00.

On Friday, April 4th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $1,812,800.00.

On Monday, March 24th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $2,737,350.00.

On Monday, March 17th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $2,600,950.00.

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 2.6%

Credo Technology Group stock opened at $71.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -473.93 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.72. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $86.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Credo Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $117,242,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $52,636,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 299.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,740,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,594 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 382.1% in the fourth quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,451,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,527,000 after buying an additional 1,150,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,142,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,797,000 after buying an additional 909,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $85.00 price target on Credo Technology Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Credo Technology Group from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.60.

About Credo Technology Group



Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

