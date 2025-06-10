Insider Selling: JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CEO Sells 54,279 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 54,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $2,337,796.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,996,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,195,464.84. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, June 5th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 17,859 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $765,615.33.

On Wednesday, April 9th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 17,775 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $533,961.00.

JFrog stock opened at $42.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.37 and a beta of 1.07. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $45.10.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $122.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in JFrog by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,871,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,903,000 after buying an additional 35,458 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,622,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,933,000 after buying an additional 222,635 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,630,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,166,000 after buying an additional 1,037,482 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,446,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,000 after buying an additional 797,949 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,211,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,028,000 after purchasing an additional 70,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

