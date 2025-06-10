Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPMO. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,454,000.

NYSEARCA:SPMO opened at $106.90 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $76.75 and a 12-month high of $107.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.29.

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

