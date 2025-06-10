iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of DGRO opened at $62.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.85. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.09 and a fifty-two week high of $65.08.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

