iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 382.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 984,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,420,000 after buying an additional 780,348 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 256.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 781,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,786,000 after purchasing an additional 562,265 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,910,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 368,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,128,000 after buying an additional 95,863 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 351,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,127,000 after acquiring an additional 95,304 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 0.1%

USRT stock opened at $57.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.37. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $63.22.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

