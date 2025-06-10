iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Motco purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $131.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.18 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.28 and a 200 day moving average of $127.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.3282 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

