iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Holdings Reduced by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ONE Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 129.0% in the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,638 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Yoffe Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

iShares Europe ETF stock opened at $63.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $51.30 and a 12-month high of $64.16.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

