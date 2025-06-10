iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stock Holdings Lessened by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,986,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,966,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,521 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,720,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,789,000 after acquiring an additional 17,056,138 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,770,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,608 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,858,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,701,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of MBB opened at $91.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.52. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3251 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

