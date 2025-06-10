iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Share Price Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.12 and traded as high as $45.73. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF shares last traded at $43.83, with a volume of 31,033 shares.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.72. The company has a market cap of $613.65 million, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 2,147.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the period.

About iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

