iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $90.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.24. The company has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $73.17 and a 12-month high of $96.01.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.