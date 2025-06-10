iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $222.46 on Tuesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $267.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.44.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.2611 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

