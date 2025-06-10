iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

BATS ITA opened at $182.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.94. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $129.14 and a one year high of $183.23.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

