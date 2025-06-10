Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.25 and traded as low as $12.42. Isuzu Motors shares last traded at $12.42, with a volume of 71,827 shares changing hands.

Isuzu Motors Stock Down 1.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.74.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). Isuzu Motors had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs; and marine and industrial engines.

