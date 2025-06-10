Jay C. Hoag Sells 31,750 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) Director Jay C. Hoag sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,252.35, for a total value of $39,762,112.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,948,144. This trade represents a 33.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,224.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,093.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $991.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $521.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.75, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $587.04 and a 1 year high of $1,262.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,433,585,000 after purchasing an additional 509,255 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,887,090 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $18,617,081,000 after purchasing an additional 375,234 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,732,066 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,940,505,000 after purchasing an additional 304,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,323,952 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,287,823,000 after purchasing an additional 175,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 109,524.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,239,576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Netflix from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler set a $1,150.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Netflix from $1,210.00 to $1,222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,149.91.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

