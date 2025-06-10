Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KALU. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 497.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Kaiser Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Kaiser Aluminum Price Performance

KALU stock opened at $78.99 on Tuesday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $100.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.91. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $777.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.36%.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.