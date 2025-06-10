Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI) Senior Officer Gary Johnson Sells 7,300 Shares

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Gary Johnson sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.51, for a total value of C$69,423.00.

Kolibri Global Energy Stock Performance

TSE:KEI opened at C$9.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.52. Kolibri Global Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.88. The firm has a market cap of C$231.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 2.32.

About Kolibri Global Energy

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

