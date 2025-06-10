Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI) Senior Officer Gary Johnson Sells 7,300 Shares

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Gary Johnson sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.51, for a total value of C$69,423.00.
Kolibri Global Energy Stock Performance
TSE:KEI opened at C$9.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.52. Kolibri Global Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.88. The firm has a market cap of C$231.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 2.32.
About Kolibri Global Energy
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kolibri Global Energy
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Palantir Stock Holds Support, Despite Political Backlash
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 Tightly-Held Growth Stocks Set Up for Short Squeezes
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Science Applications International Is a Wicked Hot Buy in June
Receive News & Ratings for Kolibri Global Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kolibri Global Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.