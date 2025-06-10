Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $59.69 and traded as low as $55.00. Kubota shares last traded at $55.74, with a volume of 58,615 shares traded.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Kubota from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.69. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.92). Kubota had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kubota Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells agricultural and construction machinery in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Farm & Machinery, Water & Environment, and Others. The Farm & Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, intermediate management machine, and other equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifier; engines for farm equipment, construction machinery, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track loaders, and other construction machinery related products.

