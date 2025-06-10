Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,111 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $10,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth about $424,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at about $563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $93.63 on Tuesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $49.38 and a 12 month high of $104.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.19.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $256.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 78.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile



Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Further Reading

