Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 72,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,629,000 after purchasing an additional 13,279 shares in the last quarter. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 246.5% in the 1st quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LECO stock opened at $202.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.11 and a 52-week high of $222.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.06). Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $365.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LECO. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $242.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.40.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

