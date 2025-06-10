LoneStar West (CVE:LSI) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of LoneStar West Inc (CVE:LSI – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.71 and traded as high as C$0.71. LoneStar West shares last traded at C$0.71, with a volume of 10,800 shares changing hands.
LoneStar West Trading Up ∞
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.71.
LoneStar West Company Profile
Lonestar West Inc is a Canada-based industrial service company. The Company is engaged in the provision of technical application of hydro-vacuum, vacuum, water truck and auxiliary services, primarily to infrastructure and oil and gas customers. The Company operates in the segment of providing vacuum and hydro-vacuum services for various industries in Canada and the United States.
