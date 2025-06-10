Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital cut its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Straightline Group LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $495,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,110,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,477,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,167,000 after buying an additional 32,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $300.00 to $273.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $302.00 to $299.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.15.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.1%

MAR stock opened at $265.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.22. The stock has a market cap of $72.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.55 and a 52-week high of $307.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.07. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.52%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 12,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.90, for a total value of $3,166,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,741,281.30. This trade represents a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total value of $270,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,832.04. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.