Mathew Wong Acquires 15,000 Shares of Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) Stock

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mathew Wong purchased 15,000 shares of Petrus Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.30 per share, with a total value of C$19,500.00.

Shares of TSE:PRQ opened at C$1.36 on Tuesday. Petrus Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$1.17 and a 1-year high of C$1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.79, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$171.41 million, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 3.02.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. Petrus Resources’s payout ratio is presently 35.41%.

Petrus Resources Ltd is a company that is engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of energy business assets. The company receives maximum revenue from oil and natural gas. The company’s core operating areas are Ferrier, Central Alberta, and the Rocky Mountain foothills.

