Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 2,044 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 255.5% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITM opened at $45.09 on Tuesday. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $43.42 and a 12 month high of $47.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.73.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

