Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 13,301 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 118.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,487 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,301 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RF. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Regions Financial by 2,354.9% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Regions Financial by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

RF opened at $22.12 on Tuesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.08%.

RF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

