Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 284,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,642,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 8,031.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 87,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 86,020 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 645.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FAF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

FAF stock opened at $56.36 on Tuesday. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $51.85 and a twelve month high of $70.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 1.22.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 143.05%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

